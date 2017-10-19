RT Employees in West Bank Lose Access to Office Blocked by Israeli Troops

GAZA (Sputnik) – Employees of the RT broadcaster in the Palestinian city of Ramallah have been deprived of access to their office, which is blocked by the Israeli army, according to RT correspondent Yafa Staty.

She told Sputnik on Wednesday that “laptops and microphones with RT labels remain in the room,” but added that RT employees had not suffered from Israeli troops’ actions and equipment had not been confiscated.

“We were not given a notification to stop work in the West Bank but activities of the company that provided us with information services had been suspended,” the RT correspondent added.

The news comes as Israeli troops carried out several raids against eight companies that are suspected of having links to the Hamas Palestinian movement and inciting terrorist activities. One of the raided broadcasters, Pal Media, is renting some of its offices to other media including RT.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that the closure of media outlets prompted clashes between the Palestinians and Israeli security forces in Ramallah and Nablus. The Israeli army reportedly used rubber bullets, injuring several Palestinians.

This is not the first time when Israeli servicemen raided the offices of the Palestinian media outlets. In July, the IDF shut down the Pal Media office Ramallah and confiscated documents and media materials.

RT



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East