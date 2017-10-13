Rouhani: Iran to Respond in Kind if Its Interests Under Nuclear Deal Harmed – TV

In a television address following US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would not recertify the deal, as is required every 90 days, Rouhani said “Iran and the deal are stronger than ever.” Trump’s decision to kick the deal back to the US Congress, which will now have 60 days to decide how to proceed, only isolates the United States, he contended.

“The Iranian nation has not and will never bow to any foreign pressure,” Rouhani said, insisting the country’s ballistic missile program, which is not covered by the nuclear deal, would continue to expand.

