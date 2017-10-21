Rockets Hit Near NATO Mission in Afghanistan – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rockets struck near the headquarters of NATO’s Resolute Support mission in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, local media have reported.

The TOLO news agency said projectiles hit the so-called green zone near the Wazir Akbar Khan district which houses many foreign embassies. There were no casualties.

Hundreds of people have died in a series of suicide attacks that hit downtown Kabul this year. In May, a truck detonated near the German Embassy in the green zone, killing around 90 people.

The situation in Afghanistan has worsened noticeably in recent months. The radical Taliban movement, which has already seized considerable territory in rural areas of the country, has launched an offensive against large cities.

