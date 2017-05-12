Riyadh Expresses Support to Creation of De-Escalation Zones in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Saudi Arabia supports the memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria, however Riyadh does not plan taking part in ensuring securing in these zones, al-Mouallimi told RIA Novosti Thursday.

“Yes, we support it,” al-Mouallimi said answering the relevant correspondent’s question.

The diplomat added that Syrian President Bashar Assad “had to go” in order for the conflict to be peacefully settled.

“I don’t think that agreement calls for [monitors from Saudi Arabia], but we are ready to support any peaceful initiatives in Syria. [The agreement] does not include monitors from Saudi Arabia, it includes monitors from the sponsoring countries,” al-Mouallimi said.

On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran, the guarantor states of Syrian ceasefire, signed a memorandum on the creation of four zones of de-escalation in Syria, which include the province of Idlib and seven other regions.

