Qatari Human Rights Committee Receives Over 400 Complaints Amid Gulf Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Marri said that most of the complaints were related to civil, economic, social and cultural violations, adding that the commission would analyze them and take necessary measures, the press release said.

“An NHRC delegation headed by Dr. Al Marri will visit several international human rights organizations in several European capitals, starting with Brussels, to address the serious human rights violations against Qatari and non-Qatari citizens, where a detailed report on the cases observed will be delivered to them,” the press release read.

The estimated number of affected citizens amounted to over 11,300 people.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mauritania and the eastern-based government in divided Libya also announced a break in relations with Doha, while Jordan and Djibouti said they would lower the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar. Senegal and Chad recalled their ambassadors from Doha.

Qatar denied the accusations and said that no retaliatory measures would be taken.

