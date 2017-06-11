Qatar Declines to Discuss Al Jazeera Future With Anyone, Sees Issue as Domestic

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Earlier this month, Al Jazeera broadcasting from Doha, was blocked in the United Arab Emirates, the offices of the TV channel were closed in Riyadh and Amman.

Saudi Arabia demanded that Qatar immediately changed the policy and the management of Al Jazeera, so that broadcasting did not run counter to the interests of the countries of the Persian Gulf and the Arab world.

“Decisions related to domestic affairs or Qatar sovereignty, foreign policy beyond the collective security issues of the GCC [the Gulf Cooperation Council] will be assessed inside the state of Qatar, imposition from the outside and recommendations will not be accepted,” the minister said, answering a question on whether or not Doha would reply to the calls to change the broadcaster’s policy.

Earlier this week, Al Jazeera said all of its systems, websites and social media were “under a cyberattack.”

