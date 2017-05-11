Polish Tourist Falls to Her Death in Mysterious Circumstances at Egyptian Resort

Magdalena Zuk fell to her death on April 30 shortly after being admitted to a hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada. Video footage has emerged from the Marsa Alam hospital which shows her acting erratically and kicking out at several men who are thought to have accompanied her to the hospital.

She was then seen being dragged away from the scene.

Polish media report that Magdalena bought two tickets to Egypt for a holiday over the May Day weekend but her boyfriend was unable to travel as his passport had expired.

They agreed she should just enjoy the break on her own. But a few days after arriving she felt unwell and began acting strangely.

Her family told a Polish TV station they had seen a video of Magdalena, dressed in a bathrobe, crouched in the doorway of her hotel room.

She then called her boyfriend and in a video chat she begged him to “take me away.” He asked her what had happened to her and she indicated that she could not remember, but was clearly terrified. Magdalena reportedly obtained an earlier flight home to Poland but was prevented from boarding because of her confused mental state. She then visited two hospitals but was turned away, with doctors telling her: “We do not deal with mental illnesses.” Krzysztof Rutkowski, a private investigator who has worked on several high-profile cases in Poland, has been hired by her family to find out what happened to her.

He said his initial theory was that her confused state was due to date rape drugs and that her drink may have been spiked at some point.

Polish nationals around Europe have reacted furiously to the incident

“People in Poland are outraged by this whole situation. Most people think she was drugged and raped by locals working at that hotel. More and more women from Poland have shared their experiences and said they were drugged in that hotel,” Natalia Muszynska, from Lodz, told Sputnik.

She said suspicion was also falling on one Egyptian man, who had reportedly been acting strangely and offering European women money for sex.

“There are some videos from the hospital where she is trying to run away from those four men that probably raped her. So no one believes that she was mentally ill or committed suicide.

“I don’t believe that she was mentally ill. You can see in that video where she is talking to her boyfriend that she was terrified and scared. I hope they go to jail for this and I wish women could be safe and not have to worry for their life every time they go on holiday,” she added.

“It’s terrifying. A woman should be able to go on holiday alone without fearing for her life. I don’t think I would ever go to Egypt on holiday after this,” Marta, a Polish woman who lives in London, told Sputnik.

They added: “We are doing our best to explain the circumstances of Magdalena’s death. We emphasize that it is the responsibility of the Egyptian authorities to clarify the circumstances of the death. On its part, the Polish side seeks full access to information about the inquiry, including medical records which will help ascertain what caused the death of the Polish citizen.”

Around 200,000 Russians live in Hurghada and a consulate was opened there in January.

Passenger flights from Russia to Egypt were suspended due to security reasons after the crash of the Russian A321 airliner on October 31, 2015, which was hit by the bomb blast on board. Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the downing of the Russian plane.

Last year the Egyptian authorities denied they were planning to keep one terminal at Hurghada’s airport open solely for Russian tourist flights.

