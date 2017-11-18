Pentagon Must Reverse Decision to Conceal Afghan Reconstruction Data

0

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) earlier this month reported that the Pentagon had suddenly begun classifying data that had been publicly available for years, including casualty rates for Afghan security forces.

“We’re writing [to President Trump] about a recent decision by the US Department of Defense (DOD) to classify and discontinue public reporting of information essential to conducting oversight of U.S. spending in Afghanistan, and to request an immediate reversal of this policy,” Congressmen Elijah Cummings and Stephen Lynch said in a press release.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), the release added, was notified recently by the Defense Department of its plan to begin classifying information SIGAR used previously in its role of evaluating waste, fraud, and abuse in US programs in Afghanistan.

Cummings and Lynch said that classifying previously non-classified information will make it difficult for the US Congress to track military is spending in Afghanistan.

CC BY 2.0 / DVIDSHUB / Re-enlistment on top of Alexander’s Castle

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 Iran Slams 'Biased' French Stance on Mid... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France's approach to crises in the Middle East is biased and narrow-minded, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has said, after...
Lebanon Expects Russia to Play Bigger Role in Midd... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lebanon expects Russia to build on its influence in the Middle East to help achieve a balance of power in the region, Lebanese For...
Daesh Car Bomb Reportedly Kills 20 at Site for Dis... According to Syrian state media SANA, a Daesh car bomb has killed 20 at a site where displaced families are located in the country's east. A souce to...
Lebanon FM Reveals Attempt to Intimidate Country I... "We are about to sign our first contract on gas field exploration on the shelf with the participation of Russian companies. We are now seeing an atte...