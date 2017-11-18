Pentagon Must Reverse Decision to Conceal Afghan Reconstruction Data

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) earlier this month reported that the Pentagon had suddenly begun classifying data that had been publicly available for years, including casualty rates for Afghan security forces.

“We’re writing [to President Trump] about a recent decision by the US Department of Defense (DOD) to classify and discontinue public reporting of information essential to conducting oversight of U.S. spending in Afghanistan, and to request an immediate reversal of this policy,” Congressmen Elijah Cummings and Stephen Lynch said in a press release.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), the release added, was notified recently by the Defense Department of its plan to begin classifying information SIGAR used previously in its role of evaluating waste, fraud, and abuse in US programs in Afghanistan.

Cummings and Lynch said that classifying previously non-classified information will make it difficult for the US Congress to track military is spending in Afghanistan.