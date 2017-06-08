Pentagon Awards $40 Million to Support Avenger Air Defense System in Iraq

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Boeing won almost $40 million to provide Iraq with engineering and technical services to support the Avenger low-level anti-aircraft defense system, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“The Boeing Company [of] Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $39,662,335… foreign military sales (Iraq) contract to acquire engineering and technical services necessary to support the Avenger,” the announcement stated on Wednesday.

Work on the contract is scheduled to last five years with an estimated completion date of May 26, 2022, the Defense Department added.

The Avenger Air Defense System, designated AN/TWQ-1 is a US self-propelled surface-to-air missile system which provides mobile, short-range air defense protection for ground units against cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, low-fixed wing aircraft and helicopters.

