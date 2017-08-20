Opposition Leader: 'I Understood That West, Gulf States Want to Partition Syria'

Bessam Melik is reportedly resigned as a member of the Syrian National Coalition, left Turkey and returned to Syria.

In his written statement cited by Sputnik Turkey, Melik explained his step by saying that after seven years of anti-Assad activities, he “realized that the US, Western countries and the Persian Gulf states are conspiring against Syria aiming to partition the Syrian territory.”

At the end of 2011, when the clashes in Syria had just begun, Malik fled from Damascus to Turkey, where he joined the ranks of the Syrian National Coalition. Before leaving the country, Melik led the Chamber of Commerce of Damascus.

The news comes a week after it was reported that Turkey had decided to end its support for the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces.

Founded in November 2012, the Syrian National Coalition received $320,000 in annual support from Turkey.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East