Number of Injured in Iran Shopping Mall Explosion Rises to 32

MOSCOW, June 3 (Sputnik) – The blast reportedly went off at around 1:00 a.m. local time, smashing windows in nearby stores. Iranian media initially put the number of casualties at 15.

Footage from the scene posted on Twitter showed white smoke rising from the building.

“The number of those injured has reached 32, of those 15 have been hospitalized. They are all in stable condition. The cause of the shopping mall explosion is not known yet,” Mohammad Ali Manesh said.

