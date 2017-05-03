No Clarity on International Forces in Four Syria Security Zones Yet

ASTANA (Sputnik) – There is no clarity yet on the international forces which will facilitate the security in the four zones in Syria, options such as Algeria, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as the BRICS and the Collective Security Treaty Organization countries, a source in one of the delegation at the Astana talks on Syria told Sputnik.

“We have not decided yet. We are considering all options. We want them to be moderate, independent,” the source said.

According to the source, Algeria, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as the BRICS and the CSTO countries are under consideration.

“But nobody trusts each other,” the source added.

