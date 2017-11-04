Need a Light? WATCH Reported Russian Flamethrower Strike on Terrorists in Syria

Telegram channel 338, which deals with military-related issues, has published a video showing a stream of fire being unleashed onto terrorists from what it described as the Russian heavy flame-throwing system TOS-1A Solntsepyok (Scorching Sun) in Syria.

Earlier, a number of media outlets have reported about an unknown number of the Solntsepyok systems in Syria.

The TOS-1A is an upgraded version of the TOS-1 Buratino heavy flamethrower, a 220-mm 30-barrel or a 24-barrel multiple rocket launcher, mounted on a T-72 tank chassis.

The range of the TOS-1A’s unguided incendiary or thermobaric missiles is about six kilometers, with a zone of continuous destruction standing at almost one square kilometer.

