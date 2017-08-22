Nearly 50 Militants Lay Down Arms in Aleppo Province to Receive Amnesty – Source

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The source added that Russian military police ensured their safe exit.

“Forty seven members of illegal armed groups from the de-escalation zone number one in the Aleppo province laid down their arms and were taken to territory controlled by the Syrian Arab Republic, now they have been sent to the city’s security committee to consider the possibility for amnesty,” the source said.

On August 12, the Syrian Air Force dropped leaflets in southern Aleppo calling for reconciliation.

On Monday, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, said that the province of Aleppo had been fully liberated from terrorists.

In July 2016, Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree which provided amnesty for rebels who lay down their arms and get back to the normal life. The initiative was aimed at promoting national reconciliation in Syria, which has been engulfed in a civil war for over six years.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East