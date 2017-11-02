Moscow: US Position Over Probe Into Chemical Weapons in Syria Unacceptable

“I would not want to follow the path of an emotional response, although it suggests itself. Speaking of the content, it is generally accepted in a decent society before making any accusations, try to at least sort out what happened,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, responding to a request to comment on the accusations of the White House.

The minister also specified that Russia is to present its analysis of the JIM report later in the day.

“Today, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Russia will disassemble this document in detail, by bones,… The details will be heard from our side, I do not think there are grounds for further polemics with the US, the facts and our conclusions will speak for themselves,” Ryabkov told reporters.

Earlier Moscow has blocked a US-drafted UN Security Council resolution to renew the panel’s mandate before it concluded the seventh report on the 2017 attack in the village of Khan Shaykhun and the 2016 incident in Um-Housh.

Two days later the UN-Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Joint Investigative Mechanism (OPCW-UN JIM) has released its findings. which claimed that the Syrian government was responsible for the attack and deaths of more than 80 people. Its mandate expires on November 17.

criticized the report, saying that it reminds more an amateur document and was based mostly on assumptions and the selective use of facts.

The US was going to appeal to the UN to renew the JIM’s mandate and consequently blaming countries which ‘fail to support work’ of the body, calling it a direct opposition of international standards.

Thus Russia has come in for flak after Russian envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia had said that the fate of the independent body, which was established by a unanimous UN Security Council vote, would be decided in due time once it was determined that the investigation was being conducted in a professional manner.

