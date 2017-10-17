Mine Collapses in Southeast Turkey, Killing at Least 6 Workers (VIDEO, PHOTO)

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Six miners were killed when a coal mine collapsed in southeastern Turkey, DHA news agency reported on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, media reports emerged claiming that a mine had collapsed in Sirnak. Seven of workers were rescued, but six of them died while being hospitalized.
The New York Times, said citing the Turkish Energy Ministry that “the activities of the mining field in Sirnak where the accident took place were stopped by the General Directorate of Mining Affairs in 2013 because it carried operational and security risks.”
