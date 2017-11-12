Military Helicopter Crashes in Iraq Killing 7 Servicemen – Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A military helicopter crashed on Sunday in the eastern Iraqi province of Wasit killing seven people, the Iraqi War Media Cell, affiliated with the US Joint Operations Command in Iraq said Sunday.

According to the statement quoted by the Iraqi News media outlet, a Mi-17 helicopter crashed during a training.

“The whole crew composed of seven military personnel were killed,” the statement read.

​The reasons behind the incident remain unknown.

