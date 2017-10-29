Militants Block UN Humanitarian Convoy Near Damascus – Source

0

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — “The militants did not allow a UN convoy to pass, demanding 5,000 food packages, but were denied this,” the source from Damascus said.

He added that the convoy was supposed to go to the town of Yalda, and then to Babbila and Beit Sahm.

“As far as we know, the militants set these conditions before [the convoy reached] Yalda,” the source noted.

Syria has been in the state of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups. The ongoing conflict has resulted in a large-scale humanitarian catastrophe and claimed lives of thousands of civilians.

A number of countries, including Russia, exert their efforts to assist Damascus in both the struggle against terrorism and reconstruction of the country after the hostilities.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Settlem... LATAKIA (Syria) (Sputnik) – Russian troops from the Defense Ministry's center for reconciliation on Saturday said it delivered humanit...
US Fanning Tensions on Syrian Chemical Dossier ... Russian Foreign Ministry claims that the biased attitude of western countries leads to the fact that more evidence of double standards ...
US and Russian Generals Hold Third Face-to-Face De... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "I’m pretty sure that there have been three now in total. I think three face-to-face meetings have occurr...
Russian Forces Defeat Hundreds of Terrorist Target... HMEIMIM (Sputnik) — Russian sappers have cleared 33 hectares of the territory in and around the Syrian city of Deir ez-...