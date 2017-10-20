Macron Says Liberation of Raqqa Not End of War Against Daesh

PARIS (Sputnik) — The liberation of Syria’s Raqqa does not mean that the overall struggle against the Daesh terrorist group is over, which is why France will continue fighting terrorists in Syria until their final defeat, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias announced the victory over Daesh militants in the Syrian city of Raqqa.

According to Macron, the stabilization and restoration of Syria are just as important as the military operation itself. As the main cause of a terrorist wave, French president cited the bloody civil war in Syria which started after “the suppression of the democratic movement by the regime of [Syrian President] Bashar Assad” that is why the political transition “is now more important than ever.”

READ MORE: Raqqa’s Liberation Marred By Reports That US Evacuated Daesh Leaders

Macron also welcomed the victory of the SDF troops supported by the coalition, noting that the campaign to destroy Daesh in the Middle East has overcome an important stage.

© Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East