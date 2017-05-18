Libya Issue on Kremlin Agenda – Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The issue of Libya is on the Kremlin’s agenda, Russia maintains contacts with various actors in the settlement process, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

“The Libyan issue does appear on the agenda. The Russian side maintains contacts with various participants in the political process in Libya,” Peskov told reporters.

Libya has been in state of a civil war since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The eastern authorities act independently from the GNA in the west of the country and cooperate with the Libyan National Army led by Haftar.

