Liberation of Mosul From Daesh to Take Less Than 2 Months – Iraqi Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The final liberation of Iraq’s Mosul from militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (Daesh, ISIL) will take less than two months, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi said.

“Now, when the talk is about small ‘nests’ where terrorists still remain, the advance proceeds much faster, while there is a decadent spirit among ISIL militants, so it will be much easier to finish them. I would say that it will take less than two months,” Hadi said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

“As for the funds — to bring Mosul to the state in which the city was before the arrival of ISIL, it will require $1 billion,” he said.

On July 10, the Iraqi authorities officially announced the victory over the Daesh in Mosul, the operation to liberate which was underway since October 2016.

