Lavrov: US-Led Strike on Syrian Forces is Blow to Fight Against Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The latest US-led coalition attack on pro-government forces violates Syria’s sovereignty and causes concern in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

“Of course, this is an aggressive act that violates the sovereignty, territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and is wittingly or unwittingly aimed against the most effective forces fighting terrorists on the ground,” Lavrov said.

Speaking at a briefing alongside his Spanish counterpart, Lavrov said the airstrike in al-Tanf announced by the US Department of Defense on Tuesday “of course causes our concern.”

Lavrov cited uncorroborated information that the pro-government forces attacked by the coalition sought to prevent terrorists from destroying two bridges connecting Syria with Iraq.

“If this information is correct, which it apparently is, then the strikes were inflicted on forces that wanted to prevent terrorists’ intentions to destroy the communication opportunities between the two Arab countries,” he said.

