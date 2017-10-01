Kurdistan Government Views Suspension of Flights by Iraq as Blockade

0

ERBIL (Sputnik) — The Kurdistan Regional Government considered the decision of the Iraqi authorities to suspend flights to the autonomous region as a “collective punishment” and a blockade, according to a statement published on the government’s website on Saturday.

On Friday evening, all international flights to and from Erbil and Sulaymaniyah airports were suspended by the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA). The decision to ground flights followed the refusal of the Kurdistan government to transfer control of Kurdistan regional border posts and airports to the Iraqi central government after a referendum on Iraqi Kurdistan’s independence, held earlier this week.

“The closure of the Kurdistan Region airports is a collective punishment and a blockade against the entire population of Kurdistan. It demonstrates the continued legal and humanitarian violations against the people of Kurdistan, under the pretext of enforcing Iraqi federal authority,” Kurdistan government spokesman Safeen Dizayee said, as quoted in the statement.

Dizayee stressed that closure of Kurdistan’s airspace would prevent transportation of civilians and soldiers wounded in battles with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) operating in the region. Many Kurdish, Christian and Sunni Arab families will not be able to reunite with their relatives, he added.

The vote on Iraqi Kurdistan independence took place on Monday and resulted in 92.7 percent of voters casting their ballot for the autonomous region’s independence from Baghdad. The referendum was initially strongly opposed by Baghdad, as well as by Iran and Turkey.

CC BY-SA 2.0 / Jeffrey Beall / Erbil International Airport

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 'Honest Broker': UK Journalist Hails Rus... “Under the US flourished, and the Russian intervention pushed the terrorists back. We’ve seen huge military advances by the Syrian g...
Daesh, al-Nusra Bear Heaviest Losses Over Last Few... The recent Daesh attempts and al-Nusra Front terror groups, both outlawed in Russia, to launch an offensive in Syria's western and east...
Syrian Army Clearing Areas Near Highway Between Pa... DEIR EZ-ZOR (Syria) (Sputnik) – The Syrian army and allied forces are clearing areas near the roadway connecting the cities of Palmyra...
Syrian Militants in 2 Settlements of Hama Province... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ceasefire agreements with "illegal armed" groups were signed in two settlements of the Syrian province of Hama...