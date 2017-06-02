Kazakh Citizens Injured in Deadly Kabul Blast to Return Home Thursday

ASTANA (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Zhainakov said that two citizens of Kazakhstan were injured in the terror attack, which had left at least 90 killed and 380 more wounded.

“They are feeling all rights, they planned to return to Kazakhstan today,” Zhainakov said adding that nothing threatened the lives and health of the injured.

According to Zhainakov, the Kazakh nationals were injured as they were in a hotel located 500 meters [1,640 feet] from the site of the explosion, while the blast also broke the windows in the Kazakh embassy, fortunately, none of the staff members were injured.

The explosion in Kabul took place in the area where a number of buildings of the foreign diplomatic missions are located. Daesh has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Thursday, media reported citing the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) that the Pakistani-based Haqqani terrorist network may also be behind the attack.

