Israeli Police Arrest Palestinian Man Due to Wrong Translation of FB – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Haaretz media outlet, the Palestinian man posted a picture of himself leaning against a bulldozer at a construction site in the West Bank Beitar Illit settlement last Sunday. The picture’s caption read “Good morning” in Arabic, but Facebook’s automatic translation software misinterpreted the post as “Attack them” in Hebrew.

The police officers, who did not speak Arabic, relied on automatic translation suspecting that the man was threatening to conduct a hit-and-run attack with a bulldozer, which has been used in previous terrorist attacks, the media outlet reported.

The hard-line between Israel and Palestine in the West Bank has reached a new low this week after Israeli troops closed eight Palestinian media outlets after tough raids over alleged links to the Hamas Palestinian Movement and inciting terrorism. One of the raided broadcasters, Pal Media, rents out some of its offices to other media including RT.

RT broadcaster in the Palestinian city of Ramallah reported the blocking of access to broadcasting office with all the equipment inside.

The same day the Israeli forces also abducted 18 Palestinians from their homes across the West Bank. This move met with resistance from a lot of local youngsters, who reportedly threw stones at the Israelis. The latter responded with rubber-coated steel bullets, and gas bombs, which resulted in several injuries.

