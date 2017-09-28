Iraqi Military Forces Repel Daesh Attack West of Baghdad

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — The Iraqi Army has managed to hold off a Daesh (ISIS) attack near Habbaniyah and Razzaza west of Baghdad, the Iraqi Army said in a press release Wednesday.

“A group of militants tried to approach several checkpoints between the towns of Habbaniyah and Razzaza, detonating several car bombs on a bridge and attacking several posts on Wednesday morning. Our forces have defeated the attack,” the Iraqi Armed Forces’ press release said.

Naim Kuoud, the head of the province of Anbar’s security committee, said that the Iraqi forces had eliminated at least 10 Daesh militants during the course of the operation, the TV channel Al-Mayadeen reported. Kuoud added that Daesh receded to 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) from the city of Ramadi, located west of Baghdad, and that the fighting still continues.

On September 21, the US-led coalition attacked Daesh terrorists in Baghdad for the first time in a while. The coalition has not specified the exact place where the attack took place and the number of Daesh militants eliminated in the attack.

