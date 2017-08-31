Iraqi Forces Bust Daesh Chemical Weapons Factory in Tal Afar (VIDEO)

Shakir Jaudat, Chief of the Iraqi Federal Police, told Sputnik Arabic that a makeshift factory designed for “making bombs laced with poisonous chemicals was found in al-Qadisiya district on the western outskirts of Tal Afar.”

According to Chief Jaudat, the police found “explosives, metallic cisterns, as well as chlorine and ammonia” during their search of the premises. The makeshift factory was discovered by Iraqi forces that were sweeping the district after its liberation from Daesh.

The Iraqi police information department has released video footage recorded by law enforcement agents searching the building, which shows the inner workings of the factory.

The intelligence officer who recorded this footage and who was one of the first to enter the building told Sputnik that this factory was in fact merely one element of an entire chemical weapon manufacturing complex in the city. For example, the metal casings for these deadly munitions were made at another workshop, located in a different part of Tal Afar.

The strategically important city of Tal Afar, located in northwestern Iraq, was completely liberated from Daesh by Iraqi forces by August 31. The city was overrun by the terrorist group three years ago in 2014 and, until today, remained the last Daesh stronghold in Iraq after the liberation of Mosul in July this year.

Tal Afar © Sputnik/ Sara Nureddin

Tal Afar © Sputnik/ Sara Nureddin

