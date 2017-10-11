Iraqi Court to Arrest Organizers of Referendum on Kurdistan's Independence

0

CAIRO (Sputnik) An Iraqi court on Wednesday ruled to arrest those behind an independent commission for holding a referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan.

“The investigation court ruled to arrest the head and members of the commission engaged in organizing the referendum in Kurdistan,” a court spokesman said in a statement.

In June, Iraqi Kurdistan authorities decided to hold a referendum on independence.

The referendum took place in the autonomous region, as well as in a number of areas controlled by the Iraqi authorities. According to the Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission, 92.7 percent of voters supported the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan from Baghdad. The independence vote was widely criticized, not only by Iraq, but also by Turkey, Iran and the United States.

The UN Security Council has expressed its concern, saying that the referendum might destabilize the already-tenuous situation in Iraq.

© Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 Iraqi Gov't Ready to Talk to Kurdistan if It ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Iraqi government is in favor of continuing dialogue with the Kurdistan region, but only if the r...
Russian Su-24 Warplane Crashes in Syria, All Crew ... "On October 10, when accelerating ahead of takeoff from the Hmeymim airfield in Syria, a Su-24 aircraft veered off the runway and ...
Pentagon Calls Syrian General's Claims on US ... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A Pentagon representative told Sputnik on Monday that the claims made by a Syrian general about alleg...
Israeli Minister Elkin 'Regrets' Trump&#... TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Ze'ev Elkin expressed Monday his regret over US President Donald Trump...