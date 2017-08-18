Iraqi Court Rules to Remove Kurdistan Flag Over State Premises in Kirkuk

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Iraqi Administrative Court issued a decision after a corresponding complaint had been filed by the Iraqi Turkmen Front regarding the removal of the flag, Kurdish media network Rudaw said. The ruling reportedly stated that head of the Kirkuk Provincial Council should cover the legal expenses.

A member of the Kurdish-led Brotherhood faction of the Kirkuk Council told Rudaw that the court decision would be appealed, since the Iraqi constitution did not prohibit raising the Kurdistan flag. He reportedly added that the Kirkuk authorities would leave the flag until Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution, which refers to the referendum of the status of Kirkuk and other disputed territories in Iraq, was invoked.

In March, Kirkuk’s authorities decided to raise the Kurdistan flag, what was met with criticism by the federal government. Another point of contention is the Iraqi Kurdistan’s planned referendum for independence from Iraq, which is expected to take place on September 25 throughout the Iraqi Kurdistan, including on the disputed territories, such as Kirkuk, claimed both by Erbil and Baghdad.

