Iraqi Army Kills Over 300 Daesh Militants, Liberates 31 Tal Afar Districts

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) – The Iraqi army has killed over 300 militants of the Daesh militant group (banned in Russia) and liberated 31 districts of the city of Tal Afar, Iraqi army spokesman Yahya Rasul said Thursday.

“A total of 302 militants were killed, 31 districts of Tal Afar were liberated,” Rasul told a joint press conference with spokesman for the US-led coalition US Army Col. Ryan Dillon.

According to Rasul, there are no more than 2,000 Daesh militants in Tal Afar, who are mostly foreign fighters.

“The militants in the city have no choice but to surrender or die,” Rasul stressed, adding that no specific date was set for the end of the operation to liberate Tal Afar, which, however, will not be last long.

Dillon, on his part, noted that all coalition’s bases were temporary until the end of fight against terrorists in Iraq.

On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the beginning of the military offensive aimed at retaking Tal Afar, which is located 30 miles away from recently liberated Mosul. Tal Afar is the last major stronghold of the Daesh militants on the border of Iraq with Syria.

