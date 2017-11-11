Iran's Su-22 Warplane Crashes – Revolutionary Guard Corps

TEHRAN (Sputnik) — A Su-22 airplane of the IRGC Air Forces crashed at 08:00 a.m. [local time, 05:30 GMT] during military exercises in the south of the country, killing the pilot, the IRGC said Saturday in a statement.

Iran has faced a number of military planes’ crashes in recent months. In December 2016, IRGC’s light military aircraft crashed in Saravan airport, according to Trend news agency. In October, another military aircraft crashed while on a reconnaissance mission, killing the pilot and the co-pilot.

The Su-22 is an export modification of Su-17M2 fighter-bomber produced by the Soviet Union’s Sukhoi manufacturer in 1970-1980s. It is widely used by the air forces of Syria, Poland, and Vietnam, alongside Iran and Arab countries. Iran has both Russian and US-made planes.

