Iran's Opposition Figure Karroubi in Hospital After Hunger Strike

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Karroubi reportedly started his dry hunger strike on Wednesday, asking that intelligence agents and security cameras be removed from his house, and for Iranian authorities to set a date for his public trial.

The BBC broadcaster reported, citing Karroubi’s son Mohammad, that the opposition figure was in intensive care, and not accepting food or water. Karroubi was subsequently administered an intravenous drip, the media outlet added.

Earlier in August, Karroubi, 79, had a pacemaker fitted and was prescribed heart medication, which he took even after starting his hunger strike, the broadcaster added.

In 2011, Karroubi and another Iranian opposition figure were placed under house arrest without being formally charged in the wake of protests against then-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

