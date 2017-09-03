Iran's Foreign Minister Hopes Int’l Ties to Intensify During Rouhani's 2nd Term

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif expressed hope for the comprehensive development of Tehran’s international relations during Hassan Rouhani’s second term as the country’s president, the Iranian government’s press service said in a statement published on an official news portal on Saturday.

“We pay much attention to the enhanced international ties. I hope that taking into account that the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) had managed to remove significantly the constraints for these connections, the four upcoming years will be the four years of the comprehensive development of Iran’s relations with the world,” Zarif said in the statement.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered to pursue such policy during Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony as well as at the cabinet meeting, Zarif noted. Rouhani himself said at the inauguration ceremony that the development of Iran’s international ties was not only prompted by the country’s choice but also by the need for ensuring the global security, the minister also said.

Rouhani was re-elected for the second term at May 19 presidential election after gaining 57 percent of ballots. On August 5, Rouhani was sworn in as Iran’s President.

