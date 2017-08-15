Iran Support for Efforts to Resolve Yemen Conflict ‘Remain Strong’

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Iran’s support to de-escalate the crisis in Yemen remains strong as well as their commitment to a political solution, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a press briefing on Monday.

“Special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed wrapped up a visit to Tehran yesterday,” Haq told reporters. “He said that Iran’s support to UN’s efforts remains strong, adding that there is a common understanding that only a political solution can bring an end to the war.”

In his meetings with Iranian authorities Ahmed discussed in length the urgent need to prevent the worsening of humanitarian crisis, Haq added. The envoy is traveling to United Arab Emirates on Monday.

Yemen has been in the grip of a civil war since 2015, which has affected the country’s infrastructure, economic and social systems, as well as national health care. The war is waged between the internationally recognized government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries launched airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi’s request.

