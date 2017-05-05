'Immortal Regiment' March to Be Held in Over 20 Cities in Israel – Organizers

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – In Israel, which is home to thousands of World War II participants and millions of their descendants, Victory Day is celebrated at a state level with support and participation of local and central authorities.

“I have coordinators of the ‘Immortal Regiment’ demonstration working in 19 cities. And I know for sure that two more cities are organizing it now on their own. The dates and the shapes of the events vary, it’s both demonstrations and marches,” Natan Grinberg said.

The first city to host the “Immortal Regiment” march will be the northern city of Haifa, with the demonstration there scheduled for Friday, he added.

“This year, there is a very positive aspect: the municipal councils that are responsible for holding events began to cooperate with my local coordinators. It is working out great,” Grinberg noted.

The “Immortal Regiment” is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries on May 9, celebrated as Victory Day in Russia and the former Soviet republics. During the marches, people carry photographs of their ancestors who participated in the war.

The first Israeli march was held in 2014.

