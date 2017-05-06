Group of 170 Militants Leaves Syria’s Homs as Part of Deal With Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On March 13, Syrian authorities and militant groups in Homs reached an agreement under Russian mediation, under which militants and their families would leave Homs in stages with the guaranteed safe passage by Syrian government troops. Over 9,000 people, including more than 2,500 militants, have already left the city.

The evacuated people were sent to the northern Syrian city of Jarabulus on 29 buses, the SANA news agency reported.

The evacuation process was reportedly carried out under the supervision of the Syrian Internal Security Forces, Russian military police and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC).

Last month, Homs Governor Talal Barazi said that Al-Waer would be cleared of militants and weapons by May 13.

Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East