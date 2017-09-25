'Goodbye Sykes-Picot': Twitter Heats Up as Iraqi Kurds Vote to Create New State

Amid the vote, Iraqi Kurdistan’s officials are running a social media campaign oriented toward the international community. Kurdistan officials, including President Masoud Barzani, posted a series of tweets in English about their support for the vote.

Proud to cast my vote earlier this morning and partake in this historic day, the day of the #KurdistanReferendum pic.twitter.com/aDP16ZQiud — Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) 25 сентября 2017 г.

We ask the international community to facilitate serious dialogue with Iraq as a logical next step after #KurdistanReferendum — Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Words cannot describe my emotions after voting in Kurdistan’s referendum on independence #KurdistanReferendum pic.twitter.com/DXhz4sTLg9 — Qubad Talabani (@qubadjt) 25 сентября 2017 г.

But Iraqi Kurds’ enthusiasm doesn’t appear limited to officialdom. People have posted photos and videos of long lines at voting centers, and people of all ages, social status and party affiliation coming out to vote.

Elderly, handicapped voters head to the polls to participate in the historic #KurdistanReferendum on independence. ❤️☀️💚

Via K24 pic.twitter.com/h6rVsZeSKq — Kurdish Culture (@Kurdish_culture) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Voters in Zakho can not wait until morning. They already started to build lines. #KurdistanReferendum pic.twitter.com/EWIwYZ2Bfd — Hiwa Afandi (@HiwaAfandi) 24 сентября 2017 г.

Very heart warming to see all Kurds from all the major parties back the Kurdish referendum for independence from Iraq. Unity is beauty. — Ari Murad (@AriMuradd) 24 сентября 2017 г.

Others posted meme-laden commentaries about the referendum’s historic implications, including the end of the colonial-era Sykes-Picot agreement between France and the UK, which created the modern state of Iraq nearly a century ago. The modern state of Iraq was officially defined in 1920 as a British colony after the dismemberment of the Ottoman Empire.

Hey Kurds, Don’t forget where you have come from and what you have gone through.#KurdistanReferendum #Yes_For_Independence_Kurdistan ✌️✔️ pic.twitter.com/sBVq1fP5zq — Diyari Sherzad (@DiyariSherzad) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Others posted video arguments about the importance of the right to self-determination.

In one minute, our Kurdistani message to the world regarding #KurdistanReferendum on independence pic.twitter.com/rMd9djcSw1 — Zana Kurda (@ZanaKurda) 24 сентября 2017 г.

Users from other parts of the world offered their support for the referendum, particularly activists from other regions fighting for independence, from Catalonia to Somaliland to Palestine.

Self-determination is a universal right. From Catalonia, good luck Kurdistan. Our hearts are with you. Vote to be free! #KurdistanReferendum — Àlex Miquel 🗳 1-Oct (@alexmiquel) 25 сентября 2017 г.

I believes as a Palestinian in the right to self determination I can’t but support the right of Kurds to same. Iraq failed to win them over — Daoud Kuttab (@daoudkuttab) 24 сентября 2017 г.

Not everyone has been supportive, however, showing just how complex the political and ethno-cultural makeup of the region really is. The Iraqi Assyrian Democratic Movement for example has issued its opposition to the referendum.

We as @Zowaa_ADM are not with the #KurdistanReferendum and we will not accept any results of it especially in the Nineveh Plain. — Zowaa (@Zowaa_ADM) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Some users have also marked their concerns about Iraqi Kurdish independence being a hidden US or Israeli project to Balkanize the Middle East. Others dismissed the idea.

Here you go. The US-backed “Kurdistan” plot advances in Syria. And you folks thought this was a “fight against ISIS?” https://t.co/A2kCaAM2Uc — Sharmine Narwani (@snarwani) 24 сентября 2017 г.

Israel wants to Balkanise a countries like Iraq and Syria and since Isis is failing. Kurdistan is plan B — brian g (@bodhibrian) 25 сентября 2017 г.

PLEASE stop with these dumb Kurdistan = Israel 2.0 talking points. https://t.co/0un8nkYjoG — Ralph Leonard (@buffsoldier_96) 25 сентября 2017 г.

The Kurdish Question: Why Federalization In Syria And The Creation Of A #Kurdistan Is A Very Bad Idea https://t.co/DDSCjndzAI #Politics pic.twitter.com/S0PThYH1ce — New Eastern Outlook (@JournalNEO) 24 сентября 2017 г.

Finally, some users offered breaking news headlines about the security situation in the region amid the plebiscite.

Turkish F-16 fighter jets strike targets in North #Iraq for the second day in a row, targeting PKK targets as Kurds vote for independence. — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) 25 сентября 2017 г.

BREAKING: Turkish PM says Ankara is preparing to take steps for sanctions against the Kurdistan Region amid independence referendum pic.twitter.com/QrrtJfjyJz — Aylina Kılıç (@AylinaKilic) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Iraqi Kurdistan now under full aerial siege: Iran, Turkey & Iraq closed their airspace ahead of #KurdistanReferendum pic.twitter.com/Hk6TX2UNKq — Reza Khaasteh (@Khaaasteh) 24 сентября 2017 г.

All in all, the majority of English-language Twitter commentaries have been supportive of Iraqi Kurds’ push for independence. Others however have marked their concerns over its implications for the region, from Turkey to Iran and Syria, where significant Kurdish populations also reside.

