Gaza’s Hamas Announces Arrest of Military Commander’s Killer

GAZA (Sputnik) — Faqha, a senior military leader, was gunned down just outside his home in March. Hamas said Israeli security forces were behind the assassination of the man who was given nine life sentences in Israel for terror-related crimes.

“I announce to the Palestinian people, the Arab, Muslim and the free world the arrest of Mazen Faqha’s killer… The murderer acted on the orders of Zionist security services,” Hamas political chief Ismail Haniya said.

The suspect has not been identified by the Islamist group, but Haniya stressed he had described the deed in detail in his testimony. He was detained in a massive manhunt that prompted a brief closure of the Gazan-Israeli border.

