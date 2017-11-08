French Government Praises Russia's Efforts in Fight Against Terrorism

“Today, cooperation between Russia and France may promote peace and stability in Europe and worldwide. Our countries are dealing with multiple global challenges: among them is terrorism. Russia displayed its resolve in fighting terrorism and succeeded in this area,” Chevenement said at his meeting with Konstantin Kosachev on Wednesday.

The French government’s envoy has commented on the situation in Syria, emphasizing that the conflicts in the Middle East should be resolved in accordance with the principle of territorial integrity and nations’ right for self-determination.

Chevenement has also announced that he had brought a special message for Russian President Vladimir Putin from his French counterpart.

“This message concerns a number of decisions, the result of their [Putin and Macron’s] phone talks, but it also concerns a practical application… It mainly concerned Syria,” he told reporters.

Macron and Putin held a phone conversation in early September, during which they expressed their readiness to increase bilateral coordination on the Syrian settlement and stressed the need for further promotion of the political settlement of the crisis.

Russia and Syrian Settlement

On October 24, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has summarized the results of the Russian military campaign in Syria, as a result of which, Daesh currently controls only 5% of the country’s territory, comparing to 70% before the start of the campaign launched at the request of President Bashar Assad in 2015.

In addition to the military efforts, Moscow has also been providing humanitarian and financial assistance to restore the peceful life in the war-torn country after the liberation from the Daesh siege.