Fourth Israeli Spy Drone Crashes in Lebanon Since Beginning of Year

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — An Israeli Skylark surveillance drone crashed on Lebanese territory on Monday, local media reported.

According to the Lebanese NNA agency, the drone crashed not far from the Blue Line, a border demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel drawn by the United Nations in 2000.

Israeli troops along the border line were immediately mobilized, the agency added.

This is the fourth time a Skylark drone from the Israeli Defense Forces has crashed in 2017, with the first three cases occurring in January and March.

