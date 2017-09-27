FIVE TERRORISTS WHO ORGANIZED RAID ON RUSSIAN MILITARY POLICE KILLED – MoD

Related Post

Inquiry Into Death of Russian Lt. Gen. Asapov Show... “The results of a preliminary investigation into the death of general Asapov in Deir ez-Zor evidences a leak of&nb...

Kirkuk Inclusion in Kurdish Referendum to Lead to ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The decision of Iraqi Kurdistan’s authorities to conduct the independence referendum in provinces t...

Clamping Oil Artery: How Turkey May Checkmate Iraq... The Kurdish independence referendum is likely to trigger a domino effect in the Middle East and beyond leading to heightened insta...