FIVE TERRORISTS WHO ORGANIZED RAID ON RUSSIAN MILITARY POLICE KILLED – MoD

0

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

© Sputnik/

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 Inquiry Into Death of Russian Lt. Gen. Asapov Show... “The results of a preliminary investigation into the death of general Asapov in Deir ez-Zor evidences a leak of&nb...
Kirkuk Inclusion in Kurdish Referendum to Lead to ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The decision of Iraqi Kurdistan’s authorities to conduct the independence referendum in provinces t...
Clamping Oil Artery: How Turkey May Checkmate Iraq... The Kurdish independence referendum is likely to trigger a domino effect in the Middle East and beyond leading to heightened insta...
Over 70% of Voters Cast Ballots in Iraqi Kurdistan... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The polling stations opened earlier in the day not only in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan but&n...