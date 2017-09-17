Eight Killed, 16 Wounded in Training Base Bombing Near Mosul, Iraq

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) An explosion at a school-based training camp for local militia near Mosul, Iraq left eight people killed and 16 others wounded, a source told Sputnik Sunday.

“Eight people were killed, including five fighters from the tribal militia; 16 people received injuries, most of them being militiamen, in an explosion at a mined school in the village of Majarin, west of Mosul,” the source said.

The source added that women and children were among those injured.

The broadcaster Rudaw reported that 15 had died and 23 were injured in the blast. According to the news outlet, some of the victims were inside houses near the school when the bomb went off.

Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, was seized by the terrorist group Daesh (ISIS) in 2014. After months of brutal fighting, the Iraqi army managed to liberate the city from the jihadists, with Baghdad announcing the victory over Daesh in Mosul on July 10.

