Egypt Expects Russian President Putin to Visit Cairo in Soon – Ambassador

0

“Russian and Egyptian leaders met twice in China two years in a row, and, as a result, they have established a general framework for the bilateral relations. And we are hoping to receive President Putin in Cairo in the near future, as soon as we agree on the date,” Egypt’s Ambassador to Russia has said.

President Putin accepted the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Abdul Fattah Sisi to visit the North African nation during the BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen, which was held on September 3-5.

Moreover, the speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives, Ali Abdel Aal, will participate in the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), set to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on October 14-18, the Egyptian Ambassador added.

Meanwhile, the 137th Assembly of the IPU will be held in Russia for the first time. The decision to hold the event in St. Petersburg was made last fall in Geneva. 1,500 are expected to attend the event.

