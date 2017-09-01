Efforts by Russia, Other Nations Helped Improve Situation in Syria – Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — “I would like to say that it was largely thanks to the efforts of Russia and other concerned countries that conditions have been created to improve the situation in Syria,” the president wrote in a piece for leading BRICS media.

He said a “powerful blow” had been delivered to terrorists in Syria and the groundwork had been laid for making further steps towards a political settlement and “the return of the Syrian people to peace.”

In the article timed to the upcoming BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen on September 3-5, Putin urged for closer coordination of foreign policies among the world’s major emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – primarily at the UN and G20.

“It is clear that only the combined efforts of all countries can help bring about global stability and find solutions to many acute conflicts, including those in the Middle East,” he stressed.

Putin pointed to the success of the BRICS bloc as an example of cooperation that is based on equality, respect for one another’s opinions and consensus.

“Within BRICS, nothing is ever forced on anyone. When the approaches of its members do not coincide, we work patiently and carefully to coordinate them. This open and trust-based atmosphere is conducive to the successful implementation of our tasks,” he wrote.

The Russian president underscored that his nation highly valued this “multifaceted cooperation” and promised to share his vision of the BRICS future in China next week.

