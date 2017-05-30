Editor of Turkish Daily Newspaper Killed in Family Quarrel

ANKARA (Sputnik) — According to the Anadolu news agency, Kadir Demirel was killed by his son-in-law Cemil Yavuz Karanfil at his daughter’s residence in Istanbul. The editor-in-chief was reportedly engaged in a quarrel with his daughter Esma.

Esma was also wounded after an attempt to intervene in the dispute, and then she was taken to a hospital.

The suspect managed to flee the crime scene, and police are currently searching for him, the publication said.

Demirel was born in 1961 and worked for Milli Gazete, Sabah daily, Moscow Zaman and Yeni Safak newspapers.

