Death Toll From Libya Airbase Attack Rises to 140, Defense Chief Suspended

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Some 140 people, including civilians, have died in an attack by Libyan militia loyal to UN-backed government on the opposition-held Brak al-Shati airbase, a spokesman for the opposition has said.

The BBC broadcaster said Saturday the government of national accord (GNA) had denied ordering the allied militia to strike on Thursday the southern base manned by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

The outlet cited a militia spokesperson who said their troops had wiped out all forces inside. An LNA spokesperson accused pro-government forces of summarily executing unarmed soldiers.

“The soldiers were returning from a military parade. They weren’t armed. Most of them were executed,” the LNA member said.

GNA’s defense minister and militia’s commander have reportedly been suspended pending the probe.

UN special envoy for Libya Martin Kobler condemned what he said was an unprovoked attack. He said he was outraged by reports of fatalities that included civilians and possible summary executions and urged the sides not to push into further conflict.

