Damascus Calls Israel 'Agent of Terrorism' After Airstrike on Syrian Factory

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The Syrian Foreign Ministry has sent a letter to the UN Security Council over an Israeli airstrike on a copper factory in Hassia area in Syria’s Homs province, according to the ministry’s documents published on Thursday.

“Yet another aggression of Israel… shows that Israeli authorities are not satisfied with the state terrorism against the Arab population in occupied Palestine, Syria and Lebanon. They want to play the role of the official agent of terrorism,” the ministry’s document read, as quoted by the SANA news agency.

According to SANA, the ministry had sent two letters to the UN secretary-general and the Security Council’s chairman, denouncing the Israeli attack on the factory.

Damascus’ statement comes a day after a Lebanese security service source told Sputnik that Israeli aircraft had carried out an attack on targets in Syria from Lebanon’s airspace.

According to a Syrian air force source, the Syrian army’s 72nd division launched surface-to-air missiles at Israeli planes in the Homs province in response to the airstrike.

