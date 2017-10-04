Daesh Terrorists Attack District of Syria's Deir Ez-Zor, Injuring Four People

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Daesh terrorists fired several rockets, one of which hit a house, killing a woman, while injuring her husband and three children, the SANA news agency reported. The attack also damaged public and private properties nearby, according to the agency.

One woman killed, four injured in terrorist attack with shells in Deir Ezzorhttps://t.co/ZrDAh1ndjP — SANAEnglishOfficial (@SANAEnOfficial) 4 октября 2017 г.

​On September 5, Syrian government troops supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces broke the blockade around Deir ez-Zor, which had been maintained by Daesh for several years. Syrian forces’ operation on liberating the city from the militants is currently underway. Terrorists are shelling the city’s residential areas almost every day, while Daesh snipers are opening fire at civilians in front-line districts.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East