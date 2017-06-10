Daesh Shelling of Syrian Deir ez-Zor Leaves 1 Dead, 17 Wounded

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The al-Qusour neighborhood of the city has become the target of the shelling, SANA news agency said.

Syrian government forces have control over a half of Deir ez-Zor, which has been besieged by Daesh for over three years.

The Syrian forces continue an offensive aimed at lifting the siege and creating supply lines for the city’s residents. Currently, the only means of delivering supplies to the city is by air.

