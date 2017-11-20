Daesh 'Price List' for Enslaved Yazidi Women Exposed

In her book, Murad offered an account of her life story, and how in 2014, when Daesh militants captured her village, her dreams and those of her family were shattered forever, and she was taken to Mosul and forced into the Daesh sex slave trade, before eventually being smuggled to safety by one kind Iraqi family.

Murad’s harrowing and disturbing account has received widespread media attention and accolades. However, she is not alone, with an estimated 7,000 other Yazidi women and girls taken into Daesh captivity and sold in the slave trade as the terrorist group spread its so-called caliphate across Iraq and Syria.

Speaking to Sputnik Arabic, Iraqi Yazidi rights activist Hussein al-Hansuri said that unfortunately, even though Iraqi forces are close to fully liberating their country from the terrorists, Daesh continues to sell Yazidi women, with prices varying from ten to twenty thousand dollars, in neighboring Syria. Young, pretty girls and teenagers between 11 and 20 years old go for the highest prices.

Yazidis are particularly valuable on the Daesh flesh market, according to al-Hansuri, because of their ethnic features, which often include blond hair and green or blue eyes, a rarity in the Arab world.

The activist added that a special network has been set up to help search for and free captive people from Daesh slave trade. Agents help ‘buy’ the girls and young women back from captivity, after which they are taken to Kurdistan, where their relatives can take them home.

Hussein Qaidi from the Center to Assist Kidnapped Yazidis told Sputnik that from the time that his office was opened in 2014 to the present day, 3,178 Yazidis from across Iraq and Syria were freed from slavery, 1,128 of them women and girls. According to the office, over a thousand people remain in terrorist captivity.